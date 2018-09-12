Mumbai: Minor boy arrested for molesting 6-yr-old

Mumbai: Amboli police have arrested a teenage boy on Monday for molesting a six-year-old girl on Sunday evening. Police sources said the incident took place in Ramesh Nagar area of Jogeshwari west on Sunday evening, when the six-year-old girl was playing in the compound of a neighbouring building. The accused, aged 14, saw her and called out her saying her father was looking for her. The teenager took her behind the bushes in the garden, where he began touching her inappropriately.

Luckily, a woman witnessed the girl being uncomfortable in the bushes, after which she noticed closely only to see a boy accompanying her. The alert neighbour immediately called the police control room and informed them about the incident. A police team immediately reached the spot and while detaining the accused. Since it was late in the evening, the police did not arrest the teenager, but made the arrest on Monday morning after recording the statement of the victim and the accused separately.

A police official said, “The incident was averted due to the alertness of a neighbour. In a way the woman saved her from the misery for which she should be awarded handsomely.”