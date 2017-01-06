Mumbai: Minor blaze in Manish market, none hurt

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out in a dilapidated building of Manish market near CST station on Thursday evening. Three fire tenders were rushed to spot. However, there were no casualties reported as the fire was doused within 30 minutes.

A senior official of BMC Disaster Management Department said, “The fire broke out in the narrow lane of Fish Market near Manish Market. It is fortunate that there were no casualties reported as the building is in a dilapidated condition.” Manish Market is famously known among wholesale dealers and the area has several narrow lanes and bylanes, which could create problems for navigation and access by the fire tenders. The place is also crowded due to peak business hours.

P S Rahangdale, Fire Brigade chief, “We had received a call at around 4:45 pm on Thursday after which three fire tenders and one jetty was dispatched at the site. The area is full of heavy traffic, which faces problems related to fire incidents on regular basis.” A civic official from the A-ward visited the fire spot immediately after the incident. Speaking to Free Press Journal, he said, “It is fortunate there were no casualties, despite congested lanes and traffic.