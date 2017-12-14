Mumbai: Minister Rajen Gohain unveils 25 rail amenities on Western & Central Railway, including 5 solar plants

Mumbai: Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain dedicated passenger amenities on Central and Western Railway through video link at a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Wednesday.

Gohain inaugurated 14 passenger amenities on Central Railway and 11 on Western Railway. The passenger amenities inaugurated by the minister are foot-overbridges at Currey Road, Nahur and Virar, an escalator at Titwala and lifts at Reay Road, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Chembur, Virar and Vasai Road, reports PTI. He also inaugurated solar power plants at the passenger reservation buildings at Mumbai Central and Dadar, the headquarters building at Churchgate and station buildings at Andheri and Bandra terminus.

A statement released by the chief spokesperson of WR said that the total capacity of these plants, installed under PPP model, was 362 kilowatts peak (kWp). “With this 362 kWp plant, approximately 4.75 lakh units of electrical energy will be generated per month. This will result in saving of about Rs 24.7 lakh per annum,” the statement added.

The minister also unveiled Emergency Medical Rooms (EMR) at Byculla and Mumbra, ticket booking offices at Currey Road, Bhandup and Nahur and toilets at Kalyan, Vasai Road and Virar. The minister stressed the need to provide better amenities on priority basis. “I am aware that railways is the lifeline of Mumbai and almost 80 lakh commuters travel daily. Our efforts continue to provide them better amenities,” he said.

He added that powers had been delegated to the divisions and zonal headquarters to expedite projects, especially those that are safety related. Gohain also claimed that the “Swachha Bharat-Swastha Bharat” initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led to clean and aesthetic station premises. The event was attended by local MP Arvind Sawant, General Manager of CR D K Sharma, General Manager of WR A K Gupta and other senior railway officials.