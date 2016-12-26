Mumbai: Minister backs BJP neta’s illegal structure

Mumbai: In a new twist to the alleged lethargy of the civic body in taking action against the unauthorised structure constructed by BJP Corporator Vina Jain, MoS Home (Urban) Dr Ranjit Patil has restrained it from razing the said structure.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Patil said, “I have been directed by the Bombay High Court as well as the government to look into this issue. The parties concerned would be giving a representation to me on December 27. I would decide on the issue once I hear the entire matter.”

The FPJ had reported that the BMC has failed to take action against Jain’s illegal structure. The unauthorised ground+8 storey structure on Kalbadevi Road has numerous violations which the civic body has been ignoring for the past four years.

A PIL was filed in the Bombay High Court in 2013 after which the court in July 2015 directed the BMC to demolish the illegal constructions.

Despite repeated attempts, Jain was unavailable for a comment. Assistant Municipal Commissioner of C Ward, Jevak Ghegadmal, refrained from commenting as the matter is pending in the Bombay High Court.”

It may be recalled that a Congress Councillor, Binita Vora, was disqualified at the general body meeting after it was found that an illegal construction was carried out by her husband Mehul at their Vile Parle residence. Vora’s disqualification was effected as per Section 16 of the BMC Act.