Mumbai: Milind Deora meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis over Priyadarshani Park

Mumbai: Even though the Bombay High Court asked the fire department to remove a fire engine from Priyadarshani Park, providing a great relief to the activist who raised an objection against it, the Malabar Hill Citizens forum continue their struggle. On Saturday, the citizens, led by former member of Parliament (MP) Milind Deora met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with a memorandum having signatures of 40,000 people, against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation move to construct a fire station.

Also, on Sunday early morning the residents, especially people who visit the park daily, met and discussed their future plans to save Priyadarshini Park. Sushiben Shah, general secretary of the Malabar Hill Citizens’ forum stated, “By constructing a fire station, the BMC would take away the large open space which is now freely available to people of all age group. Therefore, we are against it.”

Also, the development plan (2014-34) has a proposal not just to station fire engines but also to construct a swimming pool which also irked the citizens residing in the nearby vicinity. Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer, restrained himself from commenting on the issue. However, he said that the fire engine was deployed there considering larger public interest and also looking at the requirement of the area. “Apart from it after placing fire engines, attending fire calls of nearby areas was much easier,” he remarked.