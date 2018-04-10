Mumbai: MHADA’s 15-acre Goregaon plot finds no takers

Mumbai: Not a single developer has shown interest to Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) after it sought tenders for constructing at least 6000 flats in a 15-acre-plot in Goregaon. The officials have now extended the deadline to April 24 as there has been no takers for the project work.

The project work consists of constructing at least 6000 homes in a village named Pahadi located in Goregaon west. The MHADA officials had set the date of April 8 as the last day for the developers to show interest in the project work.

“We decided to extend the deadline to April 24 as not a single developer has come forward showing willingness towards the project work. As the deadline has been extended, we expect developers to come forward for the ambitious project which would benefit people from several income groups,” said a senior MHADA official.

The plot is located near Inorbit Mall and its ownership was earlier in a 25-year-long legal battle after a tehsildar had claimed the ownership on the plot. The case dates back to 1970 when a tehsildar of the Pahadi village had issued notice complaining that the 25 acre plot had encroached by another person and was used for purpose of cattle grazing.

“After a long struggle, the plot was handed over to MHADA in 2015 after we successfully won the legal battle,” added the official. The MHADA decided to construct a huge township on the said plot by constructing houses after the plot was given back to MHADA. A pre- bid meeting was conducting in December 2017 during which the eligible developers were asked to show interest in the project work.

The meeting was attended by several developers including Larsen and Toubro (L &T) Simplex Infrastructure Limited, Shapoorji Pallonji group and several other renowned developers. Sources from MHADA said that there were several discrepancies in the terms and conditions of the project work which were raised by the developers in the meeting.

“Officials from the L & T limited had raised objects over the plan to constructed a 24-storey building under the project work. They suggested to decrease the number of floor to a eight-floors-storey building. These were some issues in the terms and conditions that were meted out by the developers,” added a source from MHADA.