Mumbai: MHADA turns to preventive measures after suffering heavy losses

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has decided to take preventive measures to reduce the losses incurred from the electricity and water charges collected from the transit camps residents. As per the estimates available with MHADA, the authorities are spending at least Rs 62.01 crores on repairs and other expenses of transit camps, and while earning only Rs 41.28 crore from the camps in the form of electricity, water and other charges.

The authorities have taken several steps of which first includes, identifying whether illegal connection has been taken from the electric meters as the electricity bill at the transit camps had been running into several lakh rupees. “We have also proposed to cut the connection of electricity to unoccupied shops establishment in order to avoid any misuse and also the water connections to such establishments are proposed to be stopped till they are occupied,” said a senior MHADA official.

The MHADA officials also said that the rent and service charges of all the Transit Camps (TC) and Reconstructed Tenement (RT) must be increased as per the market rates in order to cut down on the losses. “We have sent the proposal to the concerned department and the same has been asked to be drafted and cleared at the earliest,” added the official.

The officials also suggested that the recovery of dues from TC and RT must be increased and expenses made on these structures should be kept in tandem with the recovered amount. “All those RT buildings under MHADA which are suitable to form co-operative housing societies must be immediately done and the concerned housing society should be asked to manage them,” added the MHADA official. The MHADA authorities have sent suggestion to all concerned depts and have been asked to submit the report within 15 days based on the suggestions.