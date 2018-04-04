Mumbai: MHADA to redevelop 66 PMGP dilapidated buildings under cluster development
Mumbai: The Repair and Reconstruction Board (MRRB) of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has planned to redevelop at least 66 dilapidated buildings which were constructed under Prime Minister Grant Programme (PMGP). The redevelopment plan would benefit at least 50,000 residents and they would receive tenements measuring 400 square feet as against the current measurement of 160 square feet.
These buildings were constructed in the mid-eighties and are located in the south central Mumbai. The maintenance of these buildings were carried out by the MRRB of MHADA till now.
“These buildings would be redeveloped under Development Control Rule (DCR) 33 (9) as a redevelopment project. Since the area is spread out on a large area, it would be developed as a cluster development,” said a senior MHADA official.
These buildings are located in Umar Khadi in South Mumbai, Lower Parel and Marine Lines. “The PMGP colonies were constructed at least 30 years ago using Rs 100 crores received from the then Prime Ministers funds. Due to some reasons, the redevelopment of these buildings was delayed,” said the official.
During a recent meeting, the MRRB board under MHADA was ordered to prepare a plan for redevelopment of the colonies. The officials said that it was difficult to conduct repair works on these buildings as they were old and in a dilapidated condition.
The PMGP has ordered to redevelop at least 46 out of the total number 66 dilapidated structures on an urgent basis under the cluster development. “We would be appointing consultants for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the redevelopment project work and it is set to be completed under six separate clusters in a period of four years,” said the official.
Under the redevelopment plan in 1985, the then Prime Minister had announced Rs 100 crore funds for several redevelopment projects. Out of these, at least Rs 40 crore was used for redeveloping the old dilapidated buildings. Under the scheme, at least 239 buildings were redeveloped and 66 new buildings were constructed.
“These buildings were constructed in a poor manner and a redevelopment of these buildings was needed on an urgent basis,” added the official.