Mumbai: MHADA to come up with 8000 houses for sale in the Dharavi Redevelopment project

Mumbai: At a time when the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority is facing land scarcity for building more affordable homes, the Dharavi Redevelopment project is set to generate a massive housing stock in the future. According to the plan, the housing body would get approximately 8, 000 houses in the fifth sector of Dharavi Redevelopment project.

The fifth sector spread across 153 acre has 9,700 residents that are supposed to be rehabilitated. The revamp of the fifth sector under the purview of MHADA involves rehabilitating 9,700 families who will move to bigger houses. The survey to determine eligible beneficiaries for the project will be conducted by deputy collector.

The Floor Space Index permitted for the fifth sector is four. The authority will construct two high rises each of 22 storeys and will rehabilitate 687 families by next year. The authority has received environmental clearance for its redevelopment plan for the fifth sector.

Even though the FSI will be of four, the civil aviation guidelines allow only 70 meters high rise. A senior official, said, “We have received permissions up to the 14th floor and the second round of inspection will be done soon. The contract has been awarded to B G Shirke, who will be continuing the construction of five high rises that have been planned.”

While the fifth sector revamp continues, the redevelopment of other four sectors is in a fix with no developer selected to complete the project. Attempts to tender out the project have repeatedly failed owing to stricter conditions and handling such a huge project. The authority has now decided to subdivide the four sectors into 12 different parts since tendering out smaller sections will be helpful to attract more participation in the project.