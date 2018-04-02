Mumbai: MHADA plans to conduct lottery for 1000 houses this year

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has planned to conduct a lottery for at least 1000 houses by constructing maximum houses under Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category this year. The housing authority has planned to construct at least 400 houses under EWS category.

The officials said that more efforts were being taken to construct more houses under EWS category as against the previous year’s allocation, where only 192 houses were constructed in the same category. “We have planned to allot at least 200 flats under category of Middle Income Group (MIG) and at least 380 houses have been allotted under the category of Lower Income Group (LIG),” said a senior MHADA official.

Among the 400 houses to be constructed under EWS, at least 100 flats would be reserved in areas of Mankhurd and around 300 flats have been planned to be constructed in Antop Hill. Last year, merely eight houses flats were constructed in Sion, Mankhurd, Chandivli in Powai and Magathane in Boriwali under the category of EWS. Similarly, 192 flats were allotted under the LIG in areas of Vikhroli, Charkop and Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon, 200 flats would be allotted under Middle Income Groups (MIG) and four flats under Higher Income Groups (HIG).

The MHADA officials said that a series of meetings were conducted to increase the number of flats during the lottery to be conducted in 2018. “Last year, the lottery was conducted for 819 apartments. This year, we had sought reports from executive engineers on the availability of flats under each category and provide maximum flats to all categories,” added the official.

The officials said that these 1000 flats have been planned to be constructed in areas of Mankhurd, Gawanpada in Mulund, Kannamwa Nagar in Vikhroli, Pantnagar in Ghatkoper, Antop Hill, Goregaon and Mahavir Nagar in Borivali. “The prices of these flats will be based on ready reckoner rates and Goods and Services Tax (GST) which is yet to be fixed. The advertisements of this year’s lottery would be published at least 45 days before the scheduled date of lottery,” said the official.