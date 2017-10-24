Mumbai: MHADA lottery winners refuse to move into building owing to its poor condition

Mumbai: Even as flats of 232 lottery winners of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority have received the occupancy certificate, the lottery winners have declined to occupy the flats owing to the poor condition of building.

The winners of the 2015 lottery were awaiting the possession of their flats for the past two years with regular follow up with MHADA officials. The developer of that building was yet to get the occupancy certificate from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Akshay Kudkelwar, who had won a house in MHADA’s 2015 lottery, told the Free Press Journal that the residents would not occupy the flats until the chief executive officer of Mumbai Board, Subhash Lakhe, visits the flats and assures proper repair.

Kudkelwar, who is a media professional, said, “The winners had paid for newly-constructed houses. The building has developed cracks in two years. There are no basic accessories in the flat. Nobody would want to live in such buildings. The plaster is falling off the wall. The developer has clearly done a shoddy work and the authority should do something about it.”

Despite getting the OC, the lottery winners alleged that there is no water connection. Kudkelwar added, “How can we stay in a building without water supply. The corridors are filled with dirt and are not maintained properly. Why will the buyers opt for MHADA homes then?”

Commenting on the matter, a senior MHADA official said, “We had already received OC for 168 flats and 64 flats were pending which now have received the certificate. We have done regular follow ups with the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to attain the necessary certificates.”

There are several other flats of the previous MHADA lottery across the city that are yet to receive the OC. An OC is issued by the BMC or the local municipal corporation to signify that the building is complete as per the approved plan and is in compliance with law without which it is difficult to get water and power connections.