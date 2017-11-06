Mumbai: MHADA lottery to be held this week

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority is coming with its annual lottery this year which promises 819 homes across the city. More than 70,000 people have already applied for the lottery which will be held on November 10. The authority is facing flak for offering only 8 homes in the economically weaker section category, which is the biggest target audience for MHADA homes.

Last year, the authority had reserved nearly 190 homes in the EWS quota. Experts have cited that this is one of the major reason behind the lowest turnout of registrations since 2009. However, the EWS houses still stand out with the highest demand for each house. More than 8,500 homebuyers have registered for the eight EWS homes.

The authority will first scrutinise the documents of the registered homebuyers and will then keep the eligible buyers in the race. Dr Sanjay Chaturvedi, real estate expert and property lawyer, said, “If the authority is willing to compete private developers in the market, it should offer other amenities in their project similar to the private projects. The lottery has come at a time when the real estate market is already down. Why would any common man, wish to spend so much money in MHADA homes, where they won’t even get amenities.”

Accordingly, the lower income group has 192 houses. The middle-income group and the higher income group have 281 and 338 houses reserved. The authority has now decided to change the ratio of reserving affordable houses and expensive houses in the lottery. Currently, the authority has to reserve 60 percent of the houses for EWS, Lower Income Group, Middle Income Group and 40 percent houses for Higher Income Group.

The authority has now decided that the affordable homes will go up to 70 percent and 30 percent will be HIG. The lottery results will be announced in Rangsharda Hall, Bandra on November 10 at 10 am.