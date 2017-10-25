Mumbai: MHADA lottery receives lowest turnout of bidders since 2009

Mumbai: In the lowest turnout since 2009, nearly 64,364 people have registered with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s lottery 2017. However, the registration figure last year for 910 homes was nearly 2 lakh. The last day for registration was till Monday midnight, whereas, the last day for making payments is October 26.

The total number of applications who have paid the earnest money deposit has crossed 50,000 (till 7 pm, Tuesday). The lottery is scheduled to be held on November 10, at Rangsharda auditorium at Bandra West. Experts said that the reason behind the low turnout is expensive MHADA homes, and also the overall downsize of real estate market since last year.

In the previous year, MHADA had received nearly 1.35 lakh applications of which payments were made to the authority. This year even that figure is very low and sources in MHADA claim it will hardly cross 50,000. MHADA, considering the poor response, had even given an extension of two days for registering with them and even for making the application with the authority.

While officially the extension was because of long bank holiday, however, sources in MHADA agreed that the extension was because of lack of response. According to experts, the pricing of MHADA homes is the main reason why people have stayed away.

Dr Sanjay Chaturvedi, a real estate expert and property lawyer, said, “If the authority is willing to compete with private developers in the market, it should offer other amenities in their project, similar to private projects. The lottery has come at a time when the real estate market is already down. Why would any common man, wish to spend so much money in MHADA homes, where they won’t even get amenities either.”

The prices for MHADA homes for higher income group in Lower Parel ranged from Rs 1.92 crore to Rs 1.45 crore, homes in Powai were priced at Rs 1.39 crore. These are the most expensive houses in MHADA lottery. Commenting on the lower turnout, a senior MHADA official, said, “So many registrations for 800-odd houses is a large number. Ratio of 80:1 is in itself a good response. A ratio more than this is not reasonable.”

Chaturvedi added that the number of EWS houses can be cited as a reason for the lack of response. There are only 8 homes in the EWS category, which is the biggest target audience for MHADA homes. Accordingly, the lower income group has 192 houses located in areas like Kannamvar Nagar Vikhroli, Charkop-Kandivali, Siddharth Nagar- Goregaon, Chandivali, Mankhurd, Malvani-Malad.

The middle income group and the higher income group have 281 and 338 houses reserved. The MIG flats are located at Pratiksha Nagar, Unnat Nagar, Charkop, Siddharth Nagar and Gaikwad Nagar at Malad, whereas, the HIG flats are located in plush localities of Lower Parel, Tunga-Powai, Charkop-Kandivali and Shimpoli-Kandivali.