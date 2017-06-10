Mumbai: MHADA lottery for 700 houses likely on July 25

Mumbai: The much-delayed Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) lottery for this year is now likely to be held on July 25. The draw was scheduled to be held on May 31 and MHADA officials have to make advertisements one month prior to it, but the authorities have not even initiated the advertising process.

The housing body has only around 700 houses to offer for the Low Income and Middle Income groups, under the affordable homes scheme. Due to land scarcity, MHADA has the lowest number of flats to offer this year as compared to last year’s 970. Moreover, many flats on offer for this year are not new constructions but old ones.

Most of the houses put up on lottery are vacant apartments in already constructed buildings which have been given Occupation Certificates (OC). This certificate issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will make an owner get water and power connections.

MHADA officials have not confirmed if some more flats will be added to the final lottery. A senior MHADA official, however, hinted that some new projects are being uploaded on the Real Estate Regulatory Act website and may open up more opportunities. The Act directs the developers to register their projects on the website to bring transparency in the real estate sector.

The official said the projects will be uploaded in a single day, though gathering all information of every project will take time. He said, “The teams handling the projects are being trained to upload the projects. We are collecting all details of the projects.”

The Free Press Journal had earlier reported that MHADA is yet to ascertain the number of its on-going projects that lack OC. Officials confirmed that as of now, there are over 50 such projects that are yet to be uploaded. The RERA deadline is on July 31 and all projects across the state will be registered on the site.