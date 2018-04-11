Mumbai: MHADA gives nod to housing societies to redevelop old colonies
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) are in the process of allowing the member of housing societies to begin the redevelopment of dilapidated buildings at Motilal Nagar in Goregaon, Kannamvar Nagar and Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli after its blueprint was prepared at least a decade ago. The housing authority owns land in these locations and had given permission to tenants to construct buildings there.
The MHADA officials said the members of the housing societies had approached them recently for redevelopmemt as they are in dilapidated condition. “The tenants began the construction of the buildings in the area after a Non-objection-Certificate was given by us. The tenants later formed several housing societies in these areas. The approvals for the redevelopment is in the process and would be given to them at the earliest,” said a MHADA official.
The officials said the onus is on the housing society members to redevelop the old colonies. “The housing society members are the owners and they are required to redevelop these buildings by appointing the respective consultants,” added the official
Among these three locations, the housing authority owns the largest plot of land located in Goregaon which is measured at 128 acres. “There are at least 3628 allottees residing in the housing societies in Goregaon area. Similarly, at least 300 buildings have been spread out in Kannamvar Nagar,” said the official.
In Tagore Nagar, MHADA owns land measuring at least 2.2 lakh square metres. “There are at least 56 colonies in the city where the housing authority owns a total number of 104 plots of land. This plot is spread over at least 1500 hectares,” said an official. The MHADA officials are now expecting more tenants to approach the authority for several other redevelopment projects in the area after the state government revised redevelopment rules.