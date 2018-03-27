Mumbai: MHADA budget allots Rs 4398.25 crores for constructing new flats

Mumbai: The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Monday unveiled its budget with a projection of constructing at least 15,430 flats worth `4398.25 crore. The budget for 2018-2019 was presented during a special meeting conducted at MHADA.

In the budget presented on Monday, MHADA also projected revenue generation of `3966 crore through sale of flats through Pune and Konkan MHADA units this year. “At least `741 crore revenue has been earned through selling residential flats during the lottery conducted by its state wide units till now,” said a MHADA official.

The budget report also mentioned that , Repair board of MHADA helped in repairing and maintaining at least 850 dilapidated structures in 2017-2018 and the board has set a target of taking the number to 947 in 2018-2019.

In the budget, it has also been proposed improvement of minority pockets, beautification, cracking down of encroachment on government land and construction of fencing wall. The benificuaries of Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited project would receive subsidies on their loan interest. “ MHADA had earlier proposed Rs 15 crores for this project, which has been increased to Rs 25.85 crores for the 2018-2019,” stated the budget.