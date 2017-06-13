Mumbai Metro’s ‘sudden’ fare hike likely to catch commuters off-guard

Mumbai: Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra)-led Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) recently increased the ticket fares of the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro route. The authorities hiked the price without any prior intimation on Monday.

This increase in price may trouble Metro commuters. But it seems like the sudden hike in price indirectly shows that the organisation is withdrawing all discounts that have been given to the commuters for the last three years. MMOPL aims to increase its fare revenue by a minimum of 5 per cent as it has been collecting up to Rs 19 crore, and is now likely to cross Rs 20 crore by this move.

Also, by this extraordinary decision, MMOPL has increased wrath of its government partner in the project – Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). “An approval to partially withdraw the discounts was not taken by RInfra officials at the board meeting,” said Praveen Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA to DNA.

Apparently, MMRDA intends to bring partial fare discounts to the notice of Bombay High Court, which is hearing an argument on a petition by the state government. However, on the other side, MMOPL officials says that there is no contempt of court as they haven’t hiked the fare beyond Rs. 40 and kept it unchanged, within the legal framework. But the fare has been changed for the two types of smart cards i.e. the trip based pass and store value pass. Also, the return journey token will also change.

Meanwhile, those who are holding trip pass and travel over 8 kms from Ghatkopar or Jagruti Nagar or Asalpha, will have to spend Rs 400 more than the regular fare for every month. From Monday onwards, two price slabs of trip based value pass were revised — one of Rs 675 (travel of less than 8 km) and Rs 900 (commuting above 8 km) to Rs 750 and Rs 1,050, respectively.

Also, in case of return journey tokens, there has been an increase in Rs 5 and Rs 10 per trip depending upon the distance a commuter travelled. For example, if a person is travelling from Andheri to Ghatkopar, he would have been paying Rs. 50. But now after changes, he/she will have to pay Rs. 55. Similarly, if a passenger owns a store value pass, he/she would have been paying Rs 32 to cover the entire 11.40 km journey. But from Monday onwards, he/she is paying Rs 35.

The spokesperson of Rinfra told to DNA that, “The discounts are in line with the prevalent practice in other Metros. There is no change in the fare of Mumbai Metro One.” MMOPL had hiked Metro fares from Rs 10-20 to the present Rs 10, 20, 30, 40 in January 2015.

The changed fares are as follows–

Trip-based pass

Distance: Versova-Ghatkopar

Earlier: Rs 900

Now: Rs 1,350

Return journey token

Distance: Versova-Ghatkopar

Earlier: Rs 60

Now: Rs 70