Mumbai: Metro VI stalls BMC plan to develop crocodile basking place at Powai Lake

Mumbai: The BMC planned to develop Crocodile basking place in Powai Lake, due to existing natural habitat of crocodiles over there. However, the plan had been stalled due to ongoing Mumbai Metro 6 project (Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg line) said civic chief Ajoy Mehta in a written statement presented before standing committee on Wednesday.

Former standing committee member and Congress party corporator Pravin Chedda made a demand before BMC earlier to develop crocodile park at Powai Lake and also asked to stop illegal fishing over there. Following former corporator Chedda’s notice of motion to develop the lake into a crocodile park BMC went ahead and proposed to invite tenders. However, due to ongoing Metro 6 work the tenders have been stalled said Mehta in the reply. In addition. over illegal fishing, Mehta has clarified that civic body is taking measures and it had also already informed Powai police station regarding same.