Mumbai Metro to run on power produced by Vikharan solar power plant

Mumbai: Mumbai metro will run with the power produced from Vikharan solar power plant, the same village from where farmer Dharma Patil gave up hiw life for fare compensation of his land. The state government has signed an agreement to purchase 50 mega watt solar power that will produce from 250+250 mega watt (Mw) solar plant.

In a bid to strengthen its footing in the renewable energy segment, is planning to set up a 500-Mw solar park in Vikharan near Dondaicha in Dhule district. “We already have 1,000 acres land available to set up a 250-Mw solar park,” Arvind Singh, principal secretary (energy), said

He added, “We were planning to have a thermal power plant here, but now we are planning to use this land for the first phase of the solar park.”

“The entire investment in the park will come from private parties. There are two private players who are looking to set up solar power plants in Maharashtra,” said Singh, without divulging any details regarding names of the entities. He said, “Mumbai metro has given a letter to Maharashtra State Power Generation Corporation (Mahageneco) and assured to purchase 50 MW power from the Vikharan solar power plant.”

Meanwhile, the Vikharan project is delayed after suicide of Dharma Patil, farmer of Vikharan who committed suicide at Mantralaya on January 29 this year. Patil had complaint that he received minimal compensation to his land as compare to his neighbor’s land that was acquired for thermal power plant which was later changed to solar power project.