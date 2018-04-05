Mumbai: Metro pillar working as an obstacle to new Dahisar fire station

Mumbai: The much-awaited fire station at Kandarpada Dahisar west though ready but cannot be commissioned due to the ongoing Mumbai Metro line 2A project. One of the pillars (Dahisar-Bandra-Mankhurd line) is coming in front of the entrance gate of the fire station, thereby obstructing the mobility of the fire engines. In case of emergency or fire call, the fire tenders will not be able to go to the location.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade officials held series of meeting with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officers to resolve the issue.

R A Chaudhary, the Deputy Chief Fire Officer (Technical) confirmed and stated,”MMRDA seems to be positive to change the alignment of the pillar. And, if pillar is not moved than like Fire engines and water tankers which are of 2.55 metres or 8 feet wide won’t be able to move in or out. Therefore,for the easy movement of the fire brigade vehicles it should have turning circle diameter of 11 to 12 metres or 36 feet. Also, to carry snorkel (ladder) to combat highrise fires much space is required. Therefore, it is not possible to have a pillar at the only gate of the fire station.”

While PRK Murty, Director(Projects) of MMRDA stated that they have asked the Mumbai fire brigade to conduct trial runs of fire engines over there.

Currently, the fire station is ready for operational, built at the cost of Rs 15 crore the fire station construction work started in year 2015. Meanwhile, Abhishek Ghosalkar, former locals Sena corporator of the ward under whose tenure the fire station work started claimed that due to Metro project the fire station inauguration is facing hurdle. “Also, though MMRDA seems to be positive to change the Metro pillar alignment, BMC also thinking to get access to the adjoining Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj flyover.

While BMC is in talks with MMRDA to bear the cost of constructing an intersection to the flyover for the fire engine movement as due to them only the fire station vehicles movement is facing these issue. However, BMC has also invited tender for the work side by side,” said Ghosalkar.

While Deputy CFO Chaudhary added access to the flyover will save time of fire engines reaching to the incident spot. If the intersection is not been made then fire engines have to follow longer route as there is no you-turn on the road.

The newly constructed Kandarpada fire station would provide major relief to Dahisar West areas which has seen rising human population in recent time due to the availability of cost efficient houses over there as compared to city. While, at present if any disaster occurs then Mumbai Fire Brigade send rescue team from Dahisar east or either from Borivali Don Bonsco fire station, which eventually delays the response time.