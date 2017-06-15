Mumbai: Metro authorities now announces change of tree expert

Mumbai: After the false assurance of the appointment of a Singaporean tree expert by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) was exposed on Tuesday, MMRC officials refused to comment. The email conversation with the arborist Simon Leong has been submitted to Bombay High Court (HC) Committee by the activists as MMRC has gone ahead with felling of trees for the Metro III (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) line.

A senior official from MMRC on Tuesday told FPJ that arborist Simon Leong is in India on the site of Metro 3 project. And on Wednesday the MMRC issued a clarification where Subodh Gupta, Director (Projects) of MMRC, said, “On June 1, 2017 Rick Thomas was approved as replacement arborist for General Consultants. Thomas, a member of Singapore Arboriculture Society has been working on similar project across the globe. He has started working with our team of GC visited all the sites since and has also conducted training workshop for the contractor teams on best practices in transplantation.” Gupta also said it was notified that Simon Leong was unavailable, due to which the team had to approach another expert.

When FPJ conducted a survey on the entire metro corridor, most of the trees on the sites where stations are going to be constructed have been cleared. The trees at Marol at Andheri, Domestic Airport at Santa Cruz, Siddhi Vinayak at Dadar, Girgaon at Charni Road, Hutatma chowk at Churchgate and Cuffe Parade are already cut. The MMRC got the permission from the HC to go ahead with the felling of trees based on the assurance of the arborist who would oversee the transplantation process.

In another turn, the MMRC has till date hidden the number of trees to be cut at Aarey Colony stating an internal research, survey and preparation of the proposal for the Tree Authority was still on. A tender document of the MMRC stated that the number of trees to cut at Aarey is 3,184 for the construction of the Metro 3 car shed. Out of which around 200 trees will be transplanted.

The total cost of felling trees at Aarey is estimated at Rs 3.2 crore ranging from Rs 940 to Rs 28,548 for each. Priya Mishra, an activist, said, “How could the MMRC start work at Aarey without even completing a survey at the site? It is only through this tender document that we get to know the large number of trees affected at Aarey

which is the only green lung of the city.”

The number of trees to be cut at aarey has increased. Stalin D, an activist said, “The MMRC and even state chief minister had mentioned that around 250 trees will be cut at Aarey initially. Then the MMRC told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that 500 trees would be cut and now the number has gone up to over 3,000 trees.”