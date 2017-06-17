Mumbai Metro 4: Work likely to start in September, more traffic snarls expected

All Mumbaikars, Thanekars be prepared for more traffic snarls from this September as soil investigation will begin for two Metro corridors. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will award the civil work contracts for the Wadala-Thane Metro-4 corridor and DN Nagar-Mankhurd Metro -2B corridor by next month.

Earlier in January, the MMRDA had floated bids for the 23.5km long DN Nagar-Mankhurd Metro-2B corridor and the 32-km long Wadala-Thane Metro-4 corridor, to which around 10 companies including Tata, J Kumar, NCC and Simplex Afcon had shown interest in constructing the Metro corridors. According to MMRDA official, by the end of August or the beginning of September, we can expect the soil investigation work to take off, followed by piling and other civil work post monsoons.

It is likely that this will increase bottlenecks in the already choked city roads, as work for the other three corridors is already ongoing in the city. This would also mean that barricading would be done in the area building of the Metro corridors, which would be done after getting the traffic management plan approved by the traffic department.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the MMRDA announced that launching of ‘U’ girders is in progress for the Andheri (East) to Dahisar (east) Metro-7 corridor. To ensure smooth and safe launching of the girders, MMRDA is in consultation with the traffic police and have decided to divert the northbound traffic on the Western Express Highway (WEH) to the Southbound carriageway for a stretch of about 500 to 700 meters ahead of the launching locations. The diversion will be in effect from 23.30 hours to 6.00 hours.

Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2A

Length: 18.6km

Stations: 17

Expenditure: Rs 6410 crore

Dahisar East to Andheri East Metro-7

Length: 16.5 km

Stations: 13

Expenditure: Rs 6208 crore

DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B

Length: 23.5km

Stations: 22

Expenditure: Rs 10986 crore

Passengers Expected Everyday: 8 lakh

Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavli Metro-4

Length: 32 km

Stations: 32

Expenditure: Rs 14549 crores

Passengers Expected Everyday: 8 Lakh

Colaba-Bandra-Seeps Metro-3

Length: 33.5 km

Stations: 27

Expenditure: Rs 23136 crore

Passengers Expected Everyday: 14 lakh