Mumbai: Metro 4 Wadala-CST corridor to cost Rs 571 crore/km

After Metro 3 now another Metro corridor in south Mumbai to be one of the costliest projects of MMRDA. The second Metro corridor in south Mumbai between Wadala and CST. The cost for this corridor will be Rs 571 crore/km. The first costliest Metro corridor in Mumbai is the corridor between Colaba-Bandra-Seepz being built at Rs 689 crore per km.

According to DNA, the Metro corridor between Wadala and CST, measuring 14-km is an extension of Wadala-Thane Metro corridor that is being constructed. The extension of Metro-4 towards south Mumbai is known as Metro-11. An official told the leading daily, the estimated project costs generally tend to increase considering yearly cost escalations, price rise and also at times due to litigation or changes in laws.

The Metro 11 corridor will be constructed as partly underground and above ground as the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has proposed the corridor to be constructed underground. And the extension of Metro-4 corridor too will be constructed partly underground and partly elevated. In Metro-4 corridor the underground portion is proposed near CST at the eastern waterfront that is being controlled by Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT).