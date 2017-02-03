Mumbai: Metro 4 corridor to extended till Gaimukh, covering 32kms

The ambitious Metro projects taken up Maharashtra government are currently working on full swing. The Metro 4 which will cover most of the parts in Mumbai suburbans. But recently Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started exploring the possibility of extending the route of Metro 4 route upto Gaimukh on Ghodbunder Road.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself flagged off Metro 2B and 4 project in December. Metro 4 corridor which is between Wadala and Kasarvadavli in Thane, which is also the longest Metro corridor in Mumbai. Metro 4 will have 32 stations, and, will be cover 32 kms; this corridor is worth Rs 14,549 crore.

The cabinet had approved Rs 61,289 crore for five Metro corridors, which will add to 124-km Metro network in Mumbai and Thane. These corridors are estimated to be completed by 2021. Metro 4 will provide north-south rail connectivity. This 32 km corridor will connect Wadala, and, Thane districts.

Officials have last week surveyed the area. An agency will formally be appointed by MMRDA to study the feasibility of this plan of extending the corridor by 6 kms from Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh. In past three to four years, the Ghodbunder Road till Gaimukh has seen a substantial growth in population, citing this MMRDA has recently started thinking about extending the corridor.

As reported by Hindustan Times, senior official from MMRDA has said that they have visited the area last week, and are considering extension of Metro-4 beyond Kasarvadavali. A feasibility study will be done first and then we’ll arrive at a final decision. The work on Metro-4 will continue as per schedule while the feasibility of the extension is being carried out.

Stations of Metro 4 will cover:

Wadala Depot, Bhakti Park Metro, Anik Nagar Bus Depot, Suman Nagar, Siddhart Colony, Amar Mahal Junction, Garodia Nagar, Pant Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Shreyas Cinema, Godrej Company, Vikhroli Metro, Surya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Naval Housing, Bhandup Mahapalika, Bhandup Metro, Shangrila, Sonapur, Mulund Fire Station, Mulund Naka, Teen Haath Naka(Thane), RTO Thane, Mahapalika Marg, Cadbury Junction, Majiwada, Kapurbawdi, Manpada, Tikuji-ni-wadi, Dongri Pada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavali with car depot at Owale.