Mumbai: MESMA essential for anganwadi workers, says Pankaja Munde 

Mumbai: The enforcement of the stringent Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) on the ‘anganwadi’ workers was essential to deter them from going on strike, the state government said on Tuesday.

State Women and Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde said in the state Legislative Council that the anganwadi centres were required to function for the lactating and pregnant women, and the malnourished children.

The state government had last week invoked the MESMA against strikes by workers of anganwadi, the stare-run women and child care centres, after consultations with the law and judiciary department.

“If the anganwadi workers go on a strike for a month, the children and women are not fed for the same period. Is it wrong to ensure the well-being of malnourished children?” Munde asked in the Upper House. She sought the opposition’s support on the government’s decision to invoke MESMA for the sake of women and malnourished children.

Munde said if others like the police, doctors and sweepers could be brought under the Act to ensure law and order and health of citizens, then it could also be applicable on the services of anganwadi workers. “Hence, it is essential that there is a law in place for them. However, this law (MESMA) was brought in after all their demands were fulfilled,” the minister said.