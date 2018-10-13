Mumbai Mega Block: Train service on all 3 lines to be affected on Sunday, October 14

Central Railway and Western Railway will conduct Mumbai Mega Block on most of the Sundays for the maintenance works of rail racks and other related works under both the Railway zones.

Central Line

Not yet announced the Mega Block details. But Central Railway announced some other blocks on Sunday 14.10.2018, details are following.

Central Railway announced Infrastructure Upgrade Block for cut and connection between Mumbra and Kalva o­n 14.10.2018, details are attached. Mumbra – Kalva : Infrastructure Upgrade Block

Central Railway announced a special Traffic and Power block from 11.10.2018 to 14.10.2018, details are here: Special Traffic , Power – S and T Block : Igatpuri

Harbour Line

CSMT Mumbai – Chunabhatti /Bandra Dn Harbour line (11.40 am – 4.10 pm) and Chunabhatti / Bandra – CSMT Mumbai Up Harbour line (11.10 am – 4.40 pm)

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Andheri/Goregaon leaving CSMT Mumbai from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 2.44 pm and Up Harbour line services leaving Goregaon/ Andheri/Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

Western Line

Churchgate – Mumbai Central (10.35 Am – 03.35 Pm)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo block will be taken on Up and Dn fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local) from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 14th, October 2018.

During the block period, all fast lines trains will be operated on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local). Due to this, some Up and Dn suburban trains will remain cancelled.