Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday, October 27; train service on Central line to be affected

by FPJ Web Desk
Central Railway and Western Railway will conduct Mumbai Mega Block on most of the Sundays for the maintenance works of rail racks and other related works under both the Railway zones.

Central Railway’s Train Block is called Mega Block and Western Railway’s Train Block is called Jumbo Block

CENTRAL LINE

Mulund – Matunga Up Fast Line ( 11.15 AM – 3.45 PM )

All UP fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.06 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Diva and Parel stations halting at all stations between Diva and Parel stations further will be diverted o­n Up fast line at Parel and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Dn fast/ Semi fast line services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.05 am to 3.22 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

All Dn and Up slow line services leaving/arriving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 am and 6.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up Mail/ Express trains for Dadar and CSMT Mumbai leaving Thane after 10.50 am will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga stations and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

Up And Dn Services Between Thane And Vashi/Nerul ( 11.10 AM TO 3.40 PM)

Dn Trans harbour line services to Thane to Vashi leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up Trans harbour line services towards Thane leaving Vashi from 10.45 am to 3.38 pm will remain suspended between Thane and Vashi. During the block period, no Up  and Dn services will be available o­n Thane-Vashi/Nerul/Panvel section.

Trans-Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Harbour line / Main line during the block period

HARBOUR LINE

There will be no Mega Block o­n Harbour line o­n 28.10.2018.

WESTERN LINE

No Day Block On This Sunday (Midnight OF 27th and 28th October, 2018)

Vasai Road – Vaitarna Stations (UP Fast Line – 11.50 PM – 02.50 AM) and (DOWN Fast Line – 01.25 AM – 04.25 AM )

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a block of THREE hours each will be undertaken from 23.50 hrs to 02.50 hrs o­n UP Fast Line and from 01.25 hrs to 04.25 hrs

0
