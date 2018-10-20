Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday, October 21; train service on Western line to be affected
Central Railway not yet announced Mega Block for Harbour Line and Central Line on Sunday, 21.10.2018. Western Railway announced Jumbo Block details in Western Line on 21.10.2018.
CENTRAL LINE
Not yet announced the Mega Block details.
HARBOUR LINE
Not yet announced the Mega Block details.
WESTERN LINE
BORIVALI – ANDHERI (10.35 am – 02.35 pm)
A jumbo block will be taken from 10.35 hrs to 14.35 hrs on Up and Dn fast lines on Sunday, 21 October, 2018 between Borivali and Andheri stations for maintenance of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. During the block all Up and Dn fast line trains will run on Up and Dn slow lines between Borivali and Andheri stations.