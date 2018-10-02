Mumbai: ‘Media, govt distorted judgement in arrested activists case’

Mumbai: The lawyers and civil society activists who have extended support to the five arrested human rights activists have blamed the media and government for distorting the judgement by Justice AM Khanvilkar. Advocate Susan Abraham, who was present in the hearings in the Supreme Court, said that the judges were surprised to see the immense civil society support in and outside the court.

“It was an extraordinary petition. Arrests on August 28 and the very next day, with urgency, five eminent citizens filed this petition. Judges were surprises with the number of people flocked to SC in support of the so-called urban Maoists. It kept the momentum. Campaigns like these add to it,” she said.

Speaking of how media selectively played on judgement authored by Justice Khanvilkar, Abraham said the fact he did not delve on evidence was basically to ensure there is no prejudice. “The majority judgement says repeatedly, ‘we do not wish to dialect on this matter, lest it caused prejudice to accused and investigators.’ It’s not majority or minority. The judgement concludes, the SC should convene a sitting on the SIT, itself means they are giving it a thought,” said Abraham.

The activists and lawyers appreciated the dissent judgement authored by Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud. Flavia Agnes said it is of concern to the rational minded people, who is next on this list and why they are being targetted? “Here the media plays a role disruptive and we will be seeing this till close to the elections. We need to understand the media impacts greater to those who see television for information,” said Agnes.