Mumbai: MBMC’s waste-to-energy project to illuminate streets from garbage

Bhayandar: Segregation of daily household garbage will now help light up your city. After chalking out an elaborate roadmap to switch over from the existing unified solid waste management project to a viable decentralised scheme for the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is now working on modalities to generate electricity by processing garbage.

The waste-to-energy plant will churn municipal solid waste and produce bio-methane gas that will be utilised to generate electricity for lighting up street lights in the twin-city. A delegation of municipal officials and office bearers led by Mayor Dimple Mehta and civic chief Balaji Khatgaonkar, recently visited similar projects that successfully operating in Pune.

Throwing light on the project, Khatgaonkar said, “The wet waste will be processed in a digester to produce bio-gases and generate electricity which can be used for various purposes like powering street lights. The mechanism will not only mitigate the burden but would open a window of opportunity to save money.”

Out of the ten spots identified by the civic administration, 8 have been cleared for the set-up of mini process plants having capacity of churning 2 to 10 metric tonnes of kitchen waste to electricity through bio-mechanization in a non-aerobic manner. The MBMC is saddled with a daunting task of disposing off around 450 metric tonnes garbage every day, however, hardly a fraction of it is segregated at source.

The move is also aimed decentralizing the waste managing system which currently operates in the form of a single and unified process plant located in the Dhaavgi village area of Uttan, inviting the ire of villagers for the past more than a decade.