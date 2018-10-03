Mumbai: MBMC’s focus on ‘swachhta’

Bhayandar: “I will remain committed towards cleanliness and devote time for this…I will neither litter nor let others litter.” this was the pledge taken by thousands of citizens, mostly students to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and completion of four years of Swachh Bharat Mission in Mira-Bhayandar on Tuesday. On this occasion, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), chief, Balaji Khatgaonkar and Mayor Dimple Mehta had organized rallies calling for public participation in their efforts towards honouring commitment under central governments flagship sanitation programme – Clean India Mission-2019.

Responding positively to the clarion call thousands of enthusiastic participants mostly students from around 133 private and government educational institutions in the region, voluntarily took part in the rally and promised of devoting their time towards the 100 hours of ‘Shram-Daan’ ( Labour-Donation) to promote the ‘Swachh-Sundar Mira Bhayandar” ( Clean- Green City ) campaign which in turn will boost the prospects of the mission that envisages better hygiene, waste management and sanitation across the country