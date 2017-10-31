Mumbai: MBMC to tow away wrongly parked vehicles and impose a hefty fine

Bhayandar: Watch out, if you park your vehicle in a haphazard manner, it may not be the traffic police but the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) that will tow the wrongly parked vehicles and impose a hefty fine.

The civic body has decided to launch its own towing mechanism. Realising that the absence of a proper traffic management plan had become a roadblock to the development of the twin city, the MBMC and the Mira Road division of the Thane (rural) police have teamed up to draw a blueprint ensuring hassle-free traffic movement.

A decision to this effect and other related issues was taken at Monday’s joint meeting of MBMC officials led by Mayor Dimple Mehta, civic chief Dr. Naresh Gite, legislator Narendra Mehta along with Thane (rural) headed by SP Dr. Mahesh Patil and his team.

Issues related to traffic and transportation like one-way systems, signal synchronization, illegal rickshaw menace, hawker-free roads, pavements, no-parking zones and other related issues were discussed at length in the meeting, said Mehta who added that apart from floating tenders inviting private towing contractors, a fresh blueprint will be chalked out to ensure effective traffic management, while pointing out existing laws that permits the MBMC to impose fines and even tow away vehicles.

The meeting also discussed different options to mitigate traffic jams in parts of the city where congestion has become a major problem. Spread over an area of 79.4 sq.km., the twin city is bursting with a population of approximately 12 lakh. With a skeletal public transport system, people are largely dependent on personal vehicles and auto-rickshaws to meet their local transport needs. A private agency will soon provide a blueprint for a systematic traffic management.