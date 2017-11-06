Mumbai: MBMC to launch Rs 50,000 wedding incentive for disabled

Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally decided to pursue a social welfare agenda for the differently-abled.

Apart from rolling up its sleeves to enhance existing facilities and hike financial benefits for the physically-challenged people living in the twin-city, the MBMC will soon launch the-Wedding Assistance Scheme- under which a person suffering with 40% or more physical disability will be extended a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for his or her marriage by the civic administration. To avail benefits of the scheme the marriage should be duly registered and either the bride or groom should be a resident of the state, officials said.

The MBMC has also decided to substantially hike the pre- and post-matric scholarship amount given to the differently-abled students.

Annual scholarships for students from Class I to IV and Class V to VII has been increased from Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 12,000 and Rs.4,000 to Rs. 18,000 respectively. Class XI students who pursue graduation will get an annual scholarship of Rs. 24,000, which earlier was just Rs.10,000. To encourage the differently-abled to become self-reliant, the MBMC has chalked out an elaborate ‘Loan Subsidy’ scheme offering a 33 percent subsidy on a Rs. 3 lakh loan availed from recognized banking institutions for self-employment venture.

A Rs. 2 lakh free health insurance scheme has been planned for the differently-abled who will also get help to procure aids and appliances which can reduce their disability and increase their economic potential. As per official records there are around 2,950 physically challenged people registered with the civic body.

The MBMC, which plans to increase the annual budgetary allocations from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 5 crore, also intends to start a school for disabled and special children. A resolution to this effect will be tabled before the general body on Wednesday.