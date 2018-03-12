Mumbai: MBMC to introduce 100 new pink autos in twin city

Bhayandar: In a bid to transform the living standards of underprivileged women, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) boasted to have chalked out an elaborate plan to introduce 100 pink autos in the twin-city which otherwise is known to be a male bastion.

In a much-hyped glittering function the BJP-led governance rolled out the first batch of eight CNG powered autos at a function held in Bhayandar on the occasion of Women’s Day.

However, in a startling revelation, the handover event has turned out to be a mere photo-op session, nothing more than a give and take back drama. Waiting to get a taste of roads, all the eight vehicles which were given to beneficiaries on March 8, are now lying in the backyard of the MBMC headquarters as the civic administration is yet to complete mandated documentation including RTO registration, even as licenses, road permits and batches are still elusive for the first slot applicants who had been selected to ply the pink auto’s and were imparted training under the aegis of MBMC’s women and child welfare committee.

Admitting the delay, an official on conditions of anonymity said that the process to procure needed registration, batches and permits were underway. Once we get all permissions the autos will be plying on roads.