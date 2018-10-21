Mumbai: MBMC scrambles to boost Swachhta app downloads, launches campaigns

Bhayandar: With the government setting a target of 80,000 downloads of the Swachhta App – a centrally monitored pan-India mobile application introduced by the ministry of urban development (MoUD), officials in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) are on an overdrive to reach out to citizens and convince them to load the application onto their phones.

Apart from launching campaigns at shopping malls, libraries, tax collection counters and other public spaces, the civic administration successfully capitalised on the footfall of devotes who visited pandals across the twin-city during the recently-held Navratri Utsav festivities.

“The campaign got a massive response, with more than 4,500 downloads of the app in less than a week. Not only were people responding to our appeals, they were also inquisitive to figure out how it worked,” said a senior civic officer. In a city whose populace has crossed the 12 lakh-plus mark, about 24,500 people have downloaded the app.

Moreover, the number of active users is said to be abysmally low as compared to the non-active users. The number of registrations on the app has been stagnant for past two to three months. The app lets citizens upload a picture of the concerned area and a complaint related to door-to-door garbage collection, sweeping of roads/streets and unhygienic public toilets is lodged accordingly.

The civic administration has to resolve the issue within a fixed time frame for redressing different categories of received complaints. Once a citizen has posted a picture, it will automatically get forwarded to the concerned official for redressal, pinpointing the exact location of the area of the complaint using the geo-location of the pictures.

The download of the Swachh mobile application is a major criterion to improve rankings in the Swachh Survekshan under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Apart from mandated 20 downloads per day for all civic employees, the onus is mainly on the Class II officers in the MBMC to achieve the target.