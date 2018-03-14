Mumbai: MBMC school teacher canes class VI girl; NC filed

Bhayandar: Despite the rising discontent against corporal punishment in schools, a shocking incident in which a 11-year-old girl student being beaten up by her teachers over petty issue has emerged in Bhayandar. And this time it is not a private education institution but one of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) operated schools in Murdha village which was caught on the wrong foot on Monday.

In their complaint to the police the parents of the standard VI student (name withheld) enrolled with MBMC’s Marathi medium school (No:22) was allegedly caned by her class teacher for being unable to answer mathematical questions. With visible injury marks on her arms, a medical test of the girl was conducted at the OPD section of the civic hospital. Ironically, the police registered a non-cognizable (NC) complaint tagged under section 323 of the Indian Penal Code on Monday night and summoned the teacher and the headmaster of the school next day.

“We have taken statements of all concerned. As of now a NC complaint has been registered, however we have duly intimated the education department to conduct a departmental enquiry into the matter and submit its report at the earliest, following which further action will be taken,” confirmed, Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kamble. As per the police the teacher in her statement has admitted that she punished the student so that she could perform better, however she also stated that she did not hit her so hard as claimed.