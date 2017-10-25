Mumbai: MBMC relocates bar above MSRTC control room, stokes controversy

Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has stoked a new controversy by allowing the relocation of a demolished bar to its own property located above the control room of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in Bhayandar (west).

As a part of their road widening work, the MBMC had demolished Hotel Guru, a restaurant and bar, next to the railway station. Since the ground floor of the single -storied structure was protected by a judicial stay order, the MBMC had the unique rehabilitation formula of relocating the hotel onto the first floor of the control room.

“The single storey structure in question is a MBMC-owned property and has been rented out to the MSRTC which will soon shift to its original depot. The bar was demolished to facilitate road widening and as per provisional arrangements, the owner of the razed structure has been allowed to occupy our premises,” confirmed MBMC’s Executive Engineer Deepak Khambit.

Interestingly, the civic administration in its letter to the excise department has also recommended a change-of-address request to facilitate the bar to operate from its newly relocated address. “Change-of-address for any such establishments needs all necessary compliance as required for new applications including mandated distance from schools, temples and even bus depots. Moreover recommending licenses is not a subject of local civic bodies. As of now the establishment is not allowed to serve liquor. Our personnel are keeping watch,” revealed an excise officer requesting anonymity.

“This is a classic case of the administration buckling under pressure from local politicians. How can the MBMC think of allowing something that is legally and socially not correct?” questioned former corporator Milan Mhatre. All eyes are now on the Excise Department to see if it allows the bar to operate from the said structure.