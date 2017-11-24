Mumbai: MBMC cracks down unauthorized studios used for serials

Bhayandar: After their crackdown on illegal bars and lodges in the twin city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has trained its guns on unauthorized studios which house magnificent sets for serials including the mythological drama, ‘Prithvi Vallabh – Ithihas Bhi’ and ‘Rahasya Bhi’.

After razing 17 illegal halls in the Kashimira-based studio on Monday, a demolition team led by deputy civic chief Deepak Poojary took action against Green Valley Studio in Kashi village, the owners of which had not only violated FSI norms but were found to be illegally transforming storage and godown areas into studios. Stop work notices have been issued to the concerned owners. “I have directed ward officials and the demolition squad to ensure that every illegal structure is weeded out. From slums to flamboyant studios, the administration won’t tolerate any illegal construction,” asserted MBMC chief Naresh Gite.