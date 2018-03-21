Mumbai: MBMC apathy spells death for trees, MNS on agitation mode

Bhayandar: Responded positively to the clarion call given by the CM, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had embarked on a much-hyped “Go Green” mission aimed at planting 25,000 saplings starting July 1, 2016.

Barely two years later, several of them have either failed to survive or on the verge of dying, thus reducing the massive tree plantation drive into a mere photo-op moment, but also defeating the real purpose of increasing the green cover which had been undertaken by pumping funds amounting crores of rupees from the civic exchequer.

However, what is more shocking that much of the illegalities related to deteriorating condition of trees have been attributed to the blind eye turned by the civic officials towards mindless dumping of construction material and debris on the green cover by local construction companies and in some cases by none other than MBMC’s own contractors who indulge in blatant contravention of norms.

The matter has been exposed by the students wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena which has carried out a survey in the region to expose the grim situation.

“Where will the tree derive its nutrition from when there are mounds of construction material around, no water will seep in that area, naturally the trees are bound to die. When the civic administration is itself not cared to protect, why did they plant them? The roadside trees are seriously threatened,” said MNS leader Shaan Pawar who armed with photographic evidences has sought the civic chief’s intervention to lodge FIR’s under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation of Trees Act, 1975 against responsible officials and other private entities.

“Strict instructions have been given to Tree Authority officials to keep vigil on the proper upkeep of trees, those found guilty of causing harm to trees will be taken to task. We will soon deploy special squads for the purpose.”