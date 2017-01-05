Mumbai: MBBS students against exit test

Mumbai : Students pursuing Bachelor of Medicine (MBBS) are against the National Exit Test (NEXT) that might be brought upon them, calling it an unnecessary burden that may not serve much purpose.

If getting an MBBS seat was not a task in itself, the medical graduates will now have to qualify this test to be able to practice in the country if implemented. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has prepared a draft bill to introduce a uniform national exit examination for MBBS level. The idea is to improve the quality of doctors that make it to the healthcare sector. It is taking suggestions on the bill from the general public till January 6.

Students feel since they answer internal examinations as well as the University examinations throughout their course and there was no need for an additional test to allow them to practice.

Ashvini Nagda, a third year medical student said the test cannot assess a students’ clinical competence being a pen and paper one. “Students in government colleges have experience treating a lot of patients but may not have the time to prepare for a theoretical test like this one. But it doesn’t mean that we are less competent than those of the private or deemed colleges who may fare better than us because they have the time advantage,” she said. She added that keeping one more exam is not the solution to the problems that plague medical education.