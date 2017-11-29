Mumbai: Mayor’s bungalow to be Balasaheb Thackeray memorial

Mumbai: The mayor’s bungalow complex will now be known as late Bal Thackeray memorial. The seal of approval came on Tuesday, as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration tabled a proposal in the Improvements Committee meeting. The proposal noted the change in reservation from mayor’s residence to the late Bal Thackeray memorial.

Vishakha Raut, Sena corporator, raised a point of order and asked for a clarification from the administration regarding the arrangements made for the current Mayor’s arrangement for residence. The Chairman Anant (Bala) Nar also a Sena Corporator gave an ultimatum of one month to BMC to make arrangements for providing residence promptly.

At present, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar resides in the official mayor’s bungalow at Shivaji Park. He was supposed to vacate and shift to the bungalow in Byculla zoo, which is meant for grade of additional commissioners. Mahadeshwar was also asked to choose the interiors to redo the place, all of which he rejected. Instead, the Mayor asked BMC to give him two bungalows on Malabar Hill that now houses two Additional Commissioners. Mahadeshwar remarked the Byculla zoo bungalow falls in the silent zone and he did not want his visitors to disturb the animals in the zoo.

The Dadar mansion, was converted into the mayor’s official residence in 1962, was the obvious choice to build the Thackeray memorial. It is located right across the road from Shivaji Park, Bal Thackeray’s favourite ground. This is where Thackeray, was born on January 23, 1926, established the Sena party and would address the annual Dussehra rallies.