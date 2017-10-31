Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeswar blames state government for delaying implementation of hawkers’ policy

Mumbai: After starting a stir against hawkers in the city, Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeswar has put the ball in the state government’s court. Mayor Mahadeshwar alleged that the state government is lagging behind in introducing guidelines due to which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is unable to implement the long pending hawkers’ policy of 2014.

He further slammed both Congress and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party for playing politics on the grievous hawkers’ issue just to gain political mileage out of it. Along with it he also opposed MNS for vandalising the stalls of hawkers and claimed Shiv Sena would never support such a violent stir against anybody.