Mumbai Mayor roots for dedicated weekly farmers’ markets

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar has asked the BMC to identify 24 spots across the city where weekly markets could be set up, where farmers could directly sell their produce to consumers. These markets could serve as dedicated markets, providing direct platforms for the state’s farmers to sell their supplies.

The corporation released a press note by Mahadeshwar, which said, “I have asked the zonal deputy municipal commissioners (DMCs) to make a list of areas where the farmers can put up stalls for weekly markets without blocking the roads.” The decision was taken on Tuesday at a joint meeting of assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners, headed by Mahadeshwar. Uddhav Thackeray later met the civic chief, Ajoy Mehta, asking for weekly markets to be set up.

The weekly market idea cropped up after farmers were stopped by officials from setting up temporary stalls on a Kandivli plot and later dumped the vegetables outside Mantralaya in April. Farmers, who were mostly from Osmanabad district in Marathwada, had come to Mumbai to sell their produce and were turned away by the BMC staff. They wanted to set up stalls in Kandivli’s Thakur Complex.