Mumbai: Mayor demands to take action against illegal hookah parlours

Mumbai: The Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshvar on Wednesday met Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar regarding the rising influence of hookahs on youngsters, especially college students. Mahadeshvar, therefore, demanded Mumbai police take action against illegal operating hookah parlours, as only cops have the power to take action against it.

Mahadeshvar said, “In these hookah parlours just not hookah but also drugs are being served. The place is encouraging youngsters towards criminal mindset. The recent incident was the murder of a young man in Goregoan hookah parlour. Hence, to stop such rising criminal activities the hookah parlours should be completely baned and firm action should be taken against them.”

In Mumbai, hookah consumption is not allowed as there is no provision in Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act- 394 under which restaurants or other eateries get the licence. Also only permission for smoking zone is allowed, still at many locations, restaurants and eateries allow hookahs illegally.

Earlier, the Health Department of BMC would undertake surprise inspections in hotels and restaurants to check whether they were abiding by the condition or not and found hookahs was being served at many places. Therefore 30 such hotels have been prosecuted and three restaurants licence been cancelled for conducting illegal business, a senior civic officer said.

According to the finding done on consumption of hookah on human health it states the charcoal used to heat tobacco in the hookah increases the health risks by producing smoke that contains high levels of carbon monoxide, metals, and cancer-causing chemicals. A typical 1-hour-long hookah smoking session involves 200 puffs(chemical inhalation), while an average cigarette is 20 puffs.

Health risks of hookah smoking

Lung cancer, oral cancer, gastric and esophageal carcinomaImpaired pulmonary function; heart disease; reduced fertility; low birth weight of the babies; hepatitis; herpes or tuberculosis (caused due to the sharing of hookah among smokers)

A cigarette may last for about 5 minutes, but a normal hookah session would last for 30 minutes

According to a study, a single hookah session delivers:

36 times the tar produced by cigarette

1.7 times the nicotine produced by cigarette

8.3 times more carbon monoxide than a cigarette

1 hour of hookah session can deliver 50 litres of smoke whereas a single cigarette delivers only 0.5 litres of smoke,