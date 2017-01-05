Mumbai: Mayor bungalow leased to Shiv Sena for Thackeray memorial
— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 05, 2017 06:53 am
epa03474850 A photograph made available on 17 November 2012 showing Bal Thackeray in Mumbai, India. Reports staete on 17 November 2012 that Bal Thackeray, chief, Shiv Sena party died on 17 November 2012 after being critically ill for the past few days. Thousands of anxious supporters gathered outside Thackeray s house and more than 1500 policemen were deployed in the area to maintain the peace. The controversial politician founder of the Shiv Sena party in 1996, as a Marathi-pride movement to fight for the rights of Maharashtrians, and to halt the spread of Islam, who he claimed were threatened by the influx of immigrants from other parts of Indiato Mumbai. EPA/STR
Mumbai : The state government on Wednesday handed over the city mayor’s bungalow to a trust headed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to build a memorial for late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. The property was leased out for 30 years on a token lease amount of Re 1 per year.
The official residence of mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations is likely to shift to Byculla behind the zoological garden.
The bungalow is a heritage structure and was purchased by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations in 1931.