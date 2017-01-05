Mumbai: Mayor bungalow leased to Shiv Sena for Thackeray memorial

Mumbai : The state government on Wednesday handed over the city mayor’s bungalow to a trust headed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to build a memorial for late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. The property was leased out for 30 years on a token lease amount of Re 1 per year.

The official residence of mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations is likely to shift to Byculla behind the zoological garden.

The bungalow is a heritage structure and was purchased by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations in 1931.