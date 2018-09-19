Mumbai: Maulvi claims ‘miracle’ fruits from trees near dargah can help transgenders procreate

Mumbai: Close on the heels of the claim by Manohar Bhide, founder of the Samast Hindu Aghadi, that consuming the mangoes grown on his farm could help childless couples have sons, a maulvi from Aurangabad has claimed the fruits of two trees growing on the dargah premises can help transgenders have children.

Eating the fruits from one tree enables them to have girls, while eating the fruit of the other tree will help them bear sons — this is the bizarre claim being made by a maulvi from Khultabad, near Aurangabad. The maulvi further went on to claim, if people suffering from cancer or AIDS bathe naked in the pond near the dargah at midnight, they will be cured.

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), an organisation working to eradicate superstition in Maharashtra, has registered a complaint with the police. The Aurangabad branch of MANS, with the help of police, raided the dargah. This is the first time MANS has exposed a dargah for propagating superstitious beliefs. Similarly, the Nashik Municipal Corporation had hauled up Bhide and asked him to provide the exact details of couples who have successfully borne sons, after eating mangoes from his farm.