Mumbai: Massive fire in Bandra high-rise where Tendulkar’s in-laws, Aishwarya’s mother stay

A fire broke out in a Mumbai high-rise apartment structure on Tuesday afternoon. Interestingly, it is the same building where Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar used to live. Meanwhile now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s mother lives on the 12th floor while Sachin Tendulkar’s in-laws stay on the 10th floor.

Massive fire breaks out on the 13th floor of #Bandra‘s ‘La Mer’ building. Fire tenders and ambulances have rushed to the spot @RidlrMUM pic.twitter.com/87yO2AySTx — Mumbai Live (@MumbaiLiveNews) October 24, 2017



Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out on the 13th floor in the building located at Bandra West. No casualties has been reported so far in the incident. The plush Mumbai high-rise houses several celebrities, including adman Prahlad Kakkar. Kakkar, who lives on the second floor of the building.

The disaster management unit of the BMC informed that the fire is doused. The cause of the fire is yet not known.