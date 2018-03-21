Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out opposite Milan Mall near Milan Subway in Santacruz

A massive fire broke out opposite Milan Mall near Milan Subway, Santacruz. The fire broke out around 3:45 pm, following which fire department was alerted. At least three fire tenders have reached the spot.

The entire area has been engulfed in a massive cover of black smoke due to the intensity of the blaze. A large crowd has gathered near the affected area even as firefighting is underway.

More details are awaited.