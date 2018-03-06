Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Eastel Metal Company’s godown in Kalachowki area
A massive fire broke out in Mumbai’s Kalachowki area at the Eastel Metal Company’s godown. The godown is located in the Dattaram Lad Marg of Parel. As many as 16 fire tenders and 12 jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. Six jets are also in operation to confine the fire.
As per the reports, the fire broke out in a warehouse in an area which has several residential buildings. Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported yet and the main road leading up to the spot has been sealed by the police.
Mumbai: Fire is at a godown of Eastel Metal Company in Kalachowki. No casualty reported pic.twitter.com/NBuApoXLJn
— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018
JUST ARRIVED
- Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Eastel Metal Company’s godown in Kalachowki area
- Who is Shloka Mehta? 7 things to know about Akash Ambani’s rumoured fiancee
- Saudi Arabia allows Air India to use it’s airspace en route to and from Tel Aviv
- INX Media case: SC refuses any relief to Karti Chidambaram from arrest by ED
- Shopian Firing incident: Shutdown in Shopian for second consecutive day
EDITOR’S PICK
North-East rejection and Rahul Gandhi
Yet again the Congress has been outsmarted and out-manoeuvred. It has been pipped to the post of chief ministership in…
Growth rebounds, comparison with China unrealistic
India lags behind China on the level of several infrastructure and social development indicators: power, water supply, public transport, roads,…
Encouraging a move towards bipolarity
My feeling is that the Tripura verdict will encourage a move towards bipolarity — BJP versus anti-BJP — for the…
Fugitive offenders will face the heat
It is heartening that the Union Cabinet has cleared the introduction of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill to deal with…
BJP establishes sway in Northeast
There is no mistaking the fact that the BJP’s electoral victory in the hitherto red bastion of Tripura, displacing the…