Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Eastel Metal Company’s godown in Kalachowki area

A massive fire broke out in Mumbai’s Kalachowki area at the Eastel Metal Company’s godown. The godown is located in the Dattaram Lad Marg of Parel. As many as 16 fire tenders and 12 jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. Six jets are also in operation to confine the fire.

As per the reports, the fire broke out in a warehouse in an area which has several residential buildings. Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported yet and the main road leading up to the spot has been sealed by the police.