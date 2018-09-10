Mumbai: Married woman tutor held in bid to abduct girl engineering student

Mumbai: A married woman tutor from Mumbai allegedly tried to abduct a 21-year-old woman student of engineering from Indore by claiming that the latter was her “life partner from previous birth”, the police said Sunday. The woman, identified as Veronica Borode alias Kiran (35) was arrested on Saturday night along with Mumbai Police constable Anand Mudhe (35) for helping her, a police official said. Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Swaraj Dabi said Borode and Mudhe reached the residence of the student in Piplaya Hana area of the city on Saturday.

“Borode reportedly told the girl that the latter was her life partner in their previous birth. Borode and Mudhe then tried to forcibly take away the woman with them. However, she raised an alarm, following which her neighbours rushed to her aid,” Dabi said. Mudhe and Borode were produced in a local court on Sunday which remanded them in police custody till September 11, said public prosecutor Akram Shaikh. In her FIR, the student stated that she had visited Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital in February this year for treatment of her mother who is suffering from cancer.

During her visit, the student met Borode and they exchanged mobile numbers. One day, Borode called up the student and told her that they were husband and wife of the previous birth and should live together in this birth as well, as per the FIR.